Skilled games amendment prompts 'two days of action' to make Gov. Glenn Youngkin reconsider

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents are expected to gather at Mom’s Kitchen in Virginia Beach to send a message to Governor Glenn Youngkin as part of "two days of action" to keep the original version of Senate Bill 212 in effect in Virginia.

Their message?

Bring skill games back to small businesses in Hampton Roads.

Last week, Youngkin proposed some amendments to the bipartisan skill games bill that already passed through the state’s House and Senate. He wants to add a provision that would say these machines cannot be within 35 miles of a casino or horse racing track.

With a casino in Portsmouth and a horse racing track in New Kent County, this provision would bar a lot of Hampton Roads communities from installing skill games.

This is an issue that transcends party lines.

Last week, Democratic State Senator Aron Rouse called the amendment a “slap in the face.”

The Virginia Merchants and Amusements Coalition echoes the feelings of these politicians.

On Monday, some convenience stores will stop the sale of lottery tickets in an attempt to show the impact of what could happen to the state revenue if these businesses close down.