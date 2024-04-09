Skilled gaming machines can't be near casinos, Youngkin proposes

NORFOLK, Va. — Gov. Youngkin has proposed amendments to a bill to legalize skilled gaming machines that would essentially prevent them from being in Hampton Roads.

In his proposed amendments, a provision would say they cannot be within 35 miles of a casino or horse racing track.

The Hampton Roads region has a casino in Portsmouth and horse racing at Colonial Downs in New Kent County, so this amendment would prevent them from being re-legalized in the region.

The machines would be regulated by the Virginia Lottery under Youngkin's amendments, instead of Virginia ABC like the bill said.

"His proposed amendments represent necessary changes and the added protections to the legislation address his serious concerns with the regulatory structure, tax rates, the number of machines, impact on the Virginia Lottery and broader public safety implications of the proposal," Youngkin's press secretary told News 3 in a statement.

State Sen. Aron Rouse (D-Virginia Beach) called the amendments "a slap in the face to thousands of Virginia small businesses."

The machines started popping up in Virginia before the COVID-19 pandemic, but lawmakers voted to ban them in 2020 and the law took effect in 2021.

Since then, there have been legal challenges to the law, creating a back-and-forth on whether the machines could operate, which they currently cannot.

Other proposed amendments to the bills say the machines cannot be within 2,500 feet of schools, daycares, and places of worship.

Localities could also move to ban them through referendum elections.

Lawmakers will return to Richmond next week to consider Youngkin's amendments.

If lawmakers don't adopt them, Youngkin can either sign the bill into law as passed or veto it.