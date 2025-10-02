Spanberger leads Earle-Sears by 10 points in Virginia governor's race: Poll

A new poll conducted by Emerson College/The Hill on Thursday revealed data regarding Virginia's 2025 elections — which is now just a month away.

The Democratic candidate, Abigail Spanberger, led in Emerson College's poll across multiple metrics. She leads by 10 percentage points in the overall survey, with the Republican candidate, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, trailing in a 52% to 42% split.

With early voting underway, this poll also aimed to reveal the mindset of voters who have already cast their ballot or plan to.

Those who have already voted:



Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D): 60%

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R): 38%

Likely voters that have not yet voted:



Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D): 50%

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R): 43%

5% of voters remain undecided, according to the Emerson College poll. 725 Virginia voters were surveyed — the poll's margin of error is 3.6%.