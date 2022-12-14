The Hampton Roads Chamber hosts a Senatorial Forum with U.S Senators

NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton Roads Chamber hosted a Senatorial Forum with U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine at the Main Norfolk. The forum invited local business owners, officials, and community leaders to an open discussion about issues that affect the Commonwealth.

During the event, attendees had the opportunity to ask questions about topics they believe need the most improvement.

Both Kaine and Warner took the stand to provide insight into what Congress is actively doing to resolve these issues.

Senator Mark Warner touched on his current efforts to expand military resources for active duty members and their families as he stated they are in great need of help.

"Some of the issues I added to make sure that our military families can live in clean housing without mold, and too many of our military families especially earlier on are experiencing food insecurity. That is wrong and this military defense bills helps solve all that," said Warner.

In addition to touching on issues pertaining to military families, Warner also mentioned the impact of social media platforms on today's youth, particularly Tik Tok being bad for the United States.

He stated that the Tik Tok platform in China is not the same content relayed here in the United States. In China, the platform is providing more science and engineering information rather than sensitive content.

Senator Kaine tackled different issues mostly pertaining to gun reform and behavioral health resources for those in need.

"A lot of the recent shootings have been, there were warning signs, but people weren't exactly sure what to do with the warning signs. I think we need to do a better job of giving people concrete ways they can help somebody who they think is in trouble, because I'm not trying to get you in trouble, I'm trying to help you, said Kaine"

To close out the forum both Senators expressed their interest in creating call-to-action plans that will help improve the Hampton Roads community.