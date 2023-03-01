Virginia Beach residents react to President Biden's visit Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's something Mona Lucas never saw in 22 years living on Monmouth Lane in Virginia Beach until Tuesday.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Lucas said.

President Joe Biden gave remarks across the street from her house at the Kempsville Rec Center.

“I think he’s a good man, and I think he’s trying to do well for the country,” Lucas said.

Her neighbors also got an up close look across the street where Biden spoke Tuesday.

“This is amazing,” Cynthia Shore said. “It’s wild! I’m just speechless.”

For Chris Austin-Williams, this was her second time seeing the president.

The first was back in 1978 when Biden was a Delaware senator.

“My mom made this beautiful yellow dress for me to go with my class to have lunch with him,” Austin-Williams told News 3. “He has the same demeanor that he had back then that he has today. Unbelievable, [a] kind spirit, always a go-getter.”

President Biden gave remarks on health care in our country.

Health care is an issue that's top of mind for Austin-Williams.

“We need Medicare, we need Medicaid,” she said. “We don’t need a cap on it, people worked for that.”

Meanwhile, others near the rec center were giving the president a poor grade.

“I believe he’s bringing more inflation to the country, [and] he’s hurting American jobs,” Brandon Eng said.

However, Eng said, all policies aside, a chance to catch a sitting president in person is a sight to see.

“He’s still the president. I still want to see him,” Eng said. “We’re all Americans. We all have our say on how we feel about the president.”

Overall, whether they agree or disagree with the president’s policies, people wanted to come out and to try and see one of only 46 people to ever hold the highest office in the land in their city.