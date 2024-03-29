Youngkin cites crime concerns, impact to children as reasons for marijuana veto

NORFOLK, Va. — In a four-page statement explaining his veto of legislation to legalize retail marijuana sales, Gov. Youngkin listed a number of statistics and reasons for his veto, like the impact to children, crime, and issues in other states.

Youngkin did not cite most of his sources, but News 3 attempted to verify some of the figures.

Among the first figures he lists says, "calls to U.S. Poison Control for children who have overdosed on edible cannabis products have increased by 400% since 2016."

News 3 asked his staff where this figure came from.

A spokesperson sent us a chart from the Blue Ridge Poison Center at the University of Virginia, which references data from America's Poison Centers.

It says 187 calls were made to the U.S. Poison Centers were made in 2016 compared to 4,354 in 2021, which is actually mathematically much higher than a 400% increase.

It does only refer to calls and not overdoses.

Another claim says the Blue Ridge Poison Center reported an 85-percent increase in minors overdosing on edibles since 2021.

News 3 reached out to the Center. A spokesperson said they didn't have enough information to verify the claim, but said calls had gone up significantly over the past few years.

Youngkin also references a study claiming teenage cannabis use has increased 245% since 2000.

JM Pedini, the executive director of Virginia NORML, cites a CDC report that found the number of teenagers using marijuana has dropped in the last decade.

"If Gov. Youngkin is interested in protecting children, then it's even more important that we take marijuana off the street corner and put it behind an age-verified counter," Pedini said.

Youngkin also said research shows legal marijuana sales have led to increased crime in other states, although there is plentyof research showing there's no link.

The boldest claim is perhaps at the end, where the governor says, "Marijuana carries the same dangers as other drugs," which Pedini strongly disputes.

"Studies have consistently report that cannabis lacks the severe physical and psychological dependence liability associated with other common drugs like alcohol, cocaine, and tobacco," said Pedini.

Lawmakers will return to Richmond next month to consider his vetoes.

Democrats could attempt to override the veto but lack the votes to do it on their own.