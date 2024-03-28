Youngkin vetoes bills legalizing marijuana sales, minimum wage increase

NORFOLK, Va. - — Gov. Glenn Youngkin officially vetoed legislation Thursday to legalize retail marijuana sales, as well as a proposed increase to the minimum wage.

“The proposed legalization of retail marijuana in the Commonwealth endangers Virginians’ health and safety," Youngkin said in a statement.

The veto comes as no real surprise. Last week, Youngkin told reporters, "Anybody who thinks I’m going to sign that legislation must have been smoking something."

Politics Youngkin approves two gun proposals, vetoes 30 other bills Brendan Ponton

The veto means retail sales of marijuana remains prohibited in Virginia, despite possession being legal since 2021.

"Governor Youngkin has just shown Virginians exactly how out of touch he is with the widely-accepted science and policy research on cannabis in the US. Virginians deserve better than this head-in-the-sand approach to lawmaking from their elected officials," said JM Pedini, the executive director of Virginia NORML." The only protection Youngkin’s veto provides is to the illicit market that has ballooned during his time office.”

The bill would've legalized sales starting in May 2025.

Youngkin also vetoed a bill to increase Virginia's minimum wage to $13.50 effective Jan. 1, 2025 and then to $15-per hour in 2026.

"Successful states recognize that the government does not need to set labor prices; instead, they prioritize creating an economic environment conducive to wage growth," Youngkin said in his veto statement.

In addition to these vetoes, Youngkin vetoed five other bills and signed 100 into law.