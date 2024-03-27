Youngkin approves two gun proposals, vetoes 30 other bills

NORFOLK, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed two gun proposals into law this week, but vetoed 30 other bills.

One of the proposals approved would make it so adults would be charged with a felony if minors get a hold of guns if they've been deemed to be a threat.

The law came about following the death of Lucia Bremer in 2021. The 13-year-old was walking home when she was shot and killed by a 14-year-old.

The teen was sentenced to 60 years in prison, but the guardian whose gun was used was never convicted of a crime.

Bremer's parents pushed lawmakers to clarify the law.

"Our daughter Lucia was stolen from us," her father Jonathan said during a legislative hearing in January. "To the people who will never have a chance to meet her and see her bright smile, she is merely a statistic."

Democrats were glad the governor signed this proposal into law, along with another one that bans devices, called auto sears, that can turn semi-automatic guns into automatic weapons.

"The governor made our streets a little safer today by passing common sense gun legislation," said Del. Mike Jones (D-Richmond), who sponsored the auto sears bill.

The governor did veto other Democratic priorities, though.

“The Governor's interest in public safety apparently does not extend to protecting Virginia's from firearm violence," said Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax County).

A bill banning the future sale of assault weapons was vetoed, as was a bill to ban guns at public colleges and universities.

In his veto statement, Youngkin said the bill didn't consider the numerous variations of Virginia's colleges.

He also vetoed three bills to strengthen Virginia's already existing red flag law, where someone's guns can be seized if they're determined to be a threat to themselves or others.

In one of his statements, Youngkin says the bill treats the Second Amendment as a "secondary right compared to other constitutional guarantees."

Another veto targets a bill that would fine people for leaving guns in their cars unattended.

Youngkin said the focus should be on the person stealing the gun.

While Democrats were disappointed in the vetoes, some are glad steps were being taken.

"Every little bit helps," said State Sen. Schuyler VanValkenburg (D-Henrico County), who sponsored the "Lucia's Law." "I think we didn't get everything we needed, everything that folks wanted, but every step forward is a sign of progress."

So far, the governor has vetoed 80 bills, which could be on path to set a new record. He has until April 8 to act on all the bills passed in the General Assembly before lawmakers get a chance to respond.