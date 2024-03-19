Gov. Youngkin calls General Assembly budget 'backwards,' mentions plans to veto some bills

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Governor Youngkin spoke in Chesapeake about the budget recently passed by the General Assembly.

This comes after the General Assembly session ended in early March.

Youngkin stated the budget is a step in the wrong direction. It was passed by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly.

Watch the Governor's full press conference:

Governor Youngkin's full presser at Hotrodders Cafe

Youngkin stated he was disappointed that the sports arena deal in Northern Virginia that didn't pass. It would have moved the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals to a new arena in Arlington.

In a room full of supporters at Hotrodders Cafe in Chesapeake, Youngkin promised to use his pen to veto some bills.

Marijuana has been a hot topic recently. News 3's Leondra Head spoke to Youngkin about recreational marijuana legalization and asked if he supports it.

Politics Bill inspired by Virginia Beach jet crash passes through General Assembly Leondra Head

"I don’t plan on signing that bill," Youngkin said. "I had somebody ask me if I was gonna to sign. Anybody who thinks I’m going to sign that legislation must have been smoking something."

Senate Bill 448 would create a retail marijuana market in the Commonwealth and legalize retail sales.

"The Governor has not signed that bill," Virginia House Speaker Don Scott said. "I don’t anticipate he would. He’s been very clear on where he stands."

Politics Va. lawmakers send bill legalizing retail marijuana sales to Gov. Youngkin Brendan Ponton

The General Assembly budget rejected Youngkin’s tax proposal, a 12% income tax cut and an increase in the state’s sales and use tax – that would have increased by nearly 1%.

The General Assembly embraced part of Youngkin's proposal: expanding the state sales tax to digital goods and services.

"Tax increases that everyday Virginians have to buy, and the worst is it’s a sales tax increase," Youngkin said. "So it hits Virginians who can afford it the least, the most."

Watch more political coverage: Bill inspired by Virginia Beach jet crash passes through General Assembly

Bill inspired by Virginia Beach jet crash passes through General Assembly

"It’s unfortunate that the Governor continues to paint fallacies with the truth," said House Speaker Don Scott. "The Governor called on a sales and use tax increase. It’s unfortunate that he continues to mis-characterize that, but we look forward to continuing to work with him."

The General Assembly will reconvene to consider those proposed changes April 17.