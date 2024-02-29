Va. lawmakers send bill legalizing retail marijuana sales to Gov. Youngkin

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia lawmakers voted Wednesday to approve legislation to legalize recreational marijuana sales, but there are still doubts over whether Gov. Youngkin would sign the legislation into law.

The bill would allow sales to begin on May 1, 2025, and the state could begin accepting applications for business licenses this September.

The sales would be taxed at a rate of 11.625-percent, which is higher than the 9-percent rate in neighboring Maryland.

It would also allow local governments to hold referendums to not allow retail marijuana stores within their jurisdictions.

Following his State of the Commonwealth address in January, Gov. Youngkin told reporters he was not interested in legalizing retail sales.

"There's so many things that we can work on that I think we can get to the finish line, and as I've said, I just don't have a lot of interest in pressing forward with marijuana legislation," he said.

On Thursday morning, News 3 asked his press secretary if he had any updated views now that the bill has passed. The press secretary referred a reporter to his previous comments.

Youngkin can sign the bill into law, veto it, or amend it and send it back to lawmakers to work out during their veto session.

It could also become law without his signature 30 days after the session ends.

Possession of marijuana became legal in Virginia in 2021, but lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on establishing a retail market until this year.

“This is another long-awaited and historic victory for cannabis freedom in Virginia. However, what remains to be seen is if Governor Youngkin agrees with the majority of Virginians that it’s time to take control of the marijuana market out of the hands of illicit operators and instead place it behind an age-verified counter at licensed dispensaries where it will be sold only to adults 21 and older,” said JM Pedini, the Executive Director of Virginia NORML, which advocates for reform of marijuana laws.