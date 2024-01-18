Will Virginia lawmakers legalize retail marijuana sales this year?

RICHMOND, Va. — Dustin Weekley has a wide variety of CBD products on the shelves at Bountifuel Utopia in Norfolk, but there's one thing not on the shelves — actual marijuana.

"There would definitely be a market for it," he told News 3 earlier this month.

Despite marijuana possession becoming legal in Virginia in 2021, lawmakers and Gov. Youngkin have failed to reach an agreement on establishing a retail market in recent years.

"There's nowhere to legally purchase it from a trusted source that's been tested in a legal way, so you know where it came from," said Weekley.

But could it happen this year?

"This session - that's the literal $1 million question," said JM Pedini, the executive director of Virginia NORML, an organization pushing for the legalization of marijuana.

Democrats are in the majority of both chambers of the General Assembly this year, giving them the votes to pass a bill to legalize marijuana sales.

"Three years is far too long and Virginia has frankly worn out its welcoming on ushering in retail sales," said Pedini. "What we've seen happen in this time is an explosion of the illicit market."

A report from 2023 now estimates that market to be worth $2.4 billion in Virginia.

Now, there is an effort to legalize recreational sales beginning in July, with sales starting at already existing medical marijuana facilities.

The bill, proposed by Northern Virginia State Sen. Adam Ebbin, would then offer additional licenses for other businesses in 2025.

News 3 spoke with local lawmakers about the proposal.

"It's dangerous what we have going on right now, so we want to make sure we provide safety and provide a secure facility for people to be able to purchase," said State Sen. Angelia Williams Graves (D-Norfolk).

"I have learned when I don't know enough about something, I need to listen to both sides of the issue and make an informed decision," said State Sen. Danny Diggs (R-York County). "I haven't heard both sides of the issue on that."

Gov. Youngkin has signaled he's not on board, telling reporters after his State of the Commonwealth Address, "I just don't have a lot of interest in pressing forward with marijuana legislation."

Democrats do not have enough votes to override a veto, but if some Republicans got on board, perhaps it'd be possible.

A bill could also become law without the governor's signature.

While at Bountifuel Utopia, Weekley is hopeful, but not too optimistic it'll happen this year.

"I hope, but I don't think there's much hope," he said. "I think it's going to be a couple of years."

Lawmakers will continue to work through March in their legislative session.