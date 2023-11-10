Abortion access, marijuana legalization are key issues for Democrats who will control State House & Senate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With Democrats in control of the state legislature after this week’s election, News 3’s Leondra Head spoke to a high ranking a state Democrat about what this means for controversial issues that both parties have debated over.

Access to safe abortion, reproductive rights and marijuana legalization are some top issues for Democrats.

Del. Don Scott is likely to become Virginia’s next speaker of the House after Democrats took control of the State House and maintained control of the State Senate.

"Since the Democrats will have control of the Senate and House, what does this mean for reproductive rights and access to abortion?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Scott.

"It means that reproductive healthcare and access to abortion safe, legal and accessible will be enshrined in our constitution," Scott said.

Currently, Virginia state law bans abortion after 26 weeks. Governor Glenn Youngkin has proposed a 15-week abortion ban.

Now that democrats will have control of the general assembly, Scott says they plan to add an amendment to the Virginia constitution regarding abortion access.

"We’ll be introducing a constitution amendment either this session or the very next one," Scott said. "I know we’ll get it done in one of these next two sessions."

For an amendment to be voted on, it must be voted on twice.

Scott said says an amendment would "enshrine the language that’s in Roe V. Wade and enshrine the current law in the Commonwealth of Virginia."

Another hot topic is marijuana. Anyone over 21-years-old can possess up to an ounce of marijuana in Virginia and can grow four marijuana plants at their residence. However selling recreational marijuana in the state is illegal.

Scott says that could change.

"We made it legal," Scott said. "But we haven’t made the sell of marijuana legal, and we need to fix that. There’s an opportunity right now. The marijuana market in Virginia is a $8 billion market. It’s not being taxed, but folks are using it."

"We can use some of those resources to improve child care, improve mental health resources and use some of that tax revenue and make adult use legalization legal," Scott said.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to Nicholas Rochas, the owner of Queens Green Apothecary CBD store in Virginia Beach.

"Delegate Scott hinted at making the sale of marijuana legal in Virginia. You’re a CBD shop owner. What would that mean for CBD shops in Virginia?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Rochas.

"This type of legislation would help push through and move forward the recreational market," Rochas said. "It’s a real big win for Virginia."

Over the summer, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a law that makes Delta 8 THC illegal.

"It’s natural to see Delta 8 and Delta 10 will go away when Delta 9, full blown marijuana gets legalized from a recreational standpoint," Rochas said.

Delegate Scott says Democrats plan to tackle several issues head on when the General Assembly is back in session in January.