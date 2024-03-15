Bill inspired by Virginia Beach jet crash passes through General Assembly

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are working to protect the health of first responders who put their life on the line each day.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to Senator Aaron Rouse about Senate bill 650, a bill he introduced. It aims to protect first responders exposed to harmful materials while on the job.

"This bill will help first responders and firefighters by setting up a grant so they can get early cancer screenings, preventative care," Rouse said. "If there is a shortfall in their insurance, this grant can help fill those gaps."

Senate Bill 650 creates a work group to study how funds will be used to treat firefighters and first responders who are exposed to harmful materials while on the job.

"I really inspired by attending the funeral of Captain Chiaverotti who was here on Good Friday when the F18 crashed," Rouse said. "They were exposed to fibers, toxic materials, jet fuel and years later, they found out they were exposed to cancer."

Max Gonano, a Virginia Beach firefighter and the president of Virginia Beach Professional Fire & EMS, a fire union, worked with Chiaverotti.

"Cancer and the fire service go hand in hand," Gonano said. "We’ve had a large number of firefighters diagnosed with cancer within the last seven to eight years. One of them, Captain Chevorotti, died of thyroid cancer this past April. It impacts us daily."

According to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, 68% of firefighters develop cancer. That's compared to 22% of the general population.

Gonano says the bill is a step in the right direction.

"First responders, firefighters, EMS are out there on the front lines of the community when these emergencies occur," Gonano said.

"Time and time we’ve seen first responders willing to put their lives on the line," Rouse said. "As we come to find out, being exposed to toxic materials and years later they found out they have these rare cancers that can be traced back to toxic exposures but leaves one wondering."

The bill now sits on Governor Youngkin's desk.