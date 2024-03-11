Watch Now
Bills to help protect first responders pass in Virginia General Assembly

Posted at 12:09 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 12:09:10-04

Virginia lawmakers want to do more to protect all first responders when they’re exposed to toxic chemicals that can potentially cause cancer.

On Good Friday back in 2012, a Navy jet crashed into an apartment complex in Virginia Beach. Miraculously, no one was killed, but Virginia Beach Fire officials say first responders were exposed to toxic chemicals that day.

Two bills recently passed unanimously in the Virginia House and Senate that would create a work group to look at how funds could potentially be used to treat first responders in the state exposed to toxic chemicals while on the job, including the Good Friday crash.

Now, they need approval from the governor.

