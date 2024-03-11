Bills to help protect first responders pass in Virginia General Assembly

Virginia lawmakers want to do more to protect all first responders when they’re exposed to toxic chemicals that can potentially cause cancer.

On Good Friday back in 2012, a Navy jet crashed into an apartment complex in Virginia Beach. Miraculously, no one was killed, but Virginia Beach Fire officials say first responders were exposed to toxic chemicals that day.

Investigations VB Police Union wants testing for first responders called to Good Friday crash Margaret Kavanagh

Two bills recently passed unanimously in the Virginia House and Senate that would create a work group to look at how funds could potentially be used to treat first responders in the state exposed to toxic chemicals while on the job, including the Good Friday crash.

Now, they need approval from the governor.