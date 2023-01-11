Youngkin talks taxes, public safety in State of the Commonwealth Address

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday gave the annual State of the Commonwealth speech. He spoke for about an hour, addressing state delegates and senators on several issues.

Click here to read the speech in full.

One big issue—taxes. The governor talked about eliminating the grocery tax, and he emphasized bipartisan support for taxpayer relief. He said lowering taxes would make Virginia competitive with other states.

State of the Commonwealth 2023

"The budget amendments I have put forward calls for immediate tax cuts for businesses and individuals – key, visible commitments and a modern-day shot heard round the world that says Virginia is here to compete and Virginia is here to win," Gov. Youngkin said.

Democrats released their rebuttal response. House Democratic Leader Delegate Don Scott responded for the Democrats.

Democrats' rebuttal to State of the Commonwealth speech

"A governor who wants to give handouts and tax breaks to the wealthiest among us," Scott said. "House Democrats want to cut taxes for working families and small businesses."

Aside from taxes, the speech also focused on recent violence and investing in public safety. Gov. Youngkin talked about the need for more public safety resources.

"We stood together in times of trial and tribulation – devastating floods in Southwest Virginia and terrible acts of violence in Bridgewater, Charlottesville, Chesapeake and most recently in Newport News. In each case, we've seen the love, the compassion, the fortitude, and the courage of our fellow Virginians on display," the governor said. "We need more police on the street, more prosecutors to put criminals behind bars, tougher penalties for those who commit crimes with guns and more support for witnesses and community prevention."

Scott responded to Youngkin's statements on public safety.

"A governor who refuses to use all of the necessary tools to improve public safety," Scott said. "House Democrats believe in strengthening gun laws, and funding law enforcement to make our communities safer."

Youngkin also talked about Operation Bold Blue Line, which he said focuses on putting more police on Virginia's streets. He also referenced a need to recruit 2,000 officers with a focus on high school and college programs, retired military members and officers from out of state.