Poquoson school board votes to eliminate mask mandate starting Monday

POQUOSON, Va. - Poquoson school board has voted to make wearing masks optional starting Monday following Governor Youngkin's recently signed executive order.

Similar to many other local school districts, Poquoson Public Schools held a school board meeting to discuss Governor Youngkin's executive order and COVID-19 in schools.

Local school divisions have been responding to Gov. Youngkin's executive order removing mask mandates inside of schools.

The executive order doesn't take effect until January 24, so the previous order requiring masks in schools remains in effect for this week.

The school board held a meeting Tuesday evening. They voted to end the school district's mask mandate beginning Monday, January 24. This is the same day Youngkin's order is set to take effect.

The new policy will make it optional to wear a mask for all students, staff, and guests visiting any Poquoson Public School. The amendment passed four to one, with two members abstaining.

The board also voted Tuesday to suspend the district's contact tracing and quarantine oversight, which will be effective beginning Wednesday.

Newport News Public Schools is also holding a meeting Tuesday night to vote on the mandate.

