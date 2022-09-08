Poquoson schools add ballistic film on windows, additional SROs for 2022-2023 school year

POQUOSON, Va. - Poquoson City Public Schools has several measures in place to keep students safe this school year.

Superintendent Arty Tillet told News 3 that the district has invested in ballistic film for all of the exterior windows and doors at its schools.

The ballistic film serves as a protective layer over the glass, to prevent bullets from coming in.

Police Chief Stephen Keatts said his department has also provided an additional school resource officer (SRO) to cover the primary and elementary schools.

He said there is also a plan in place to hire a fourth SRO to ensure every school in the district has one. Keatts said they hope to have the fourth SRO, funded by grant money, in place by Thanksgiving.

