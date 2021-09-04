Port Warwick Jazz on the Square, COVID-19 vaccination clinic comes to Newport News Sundays in September

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - If you're a jazz fan and still need to get vaccinated against COVID-19, we have great news for you.

The Port Warwick Foundation, the non-profit that brings you the Summer Concert Series and the Art & Sculpture Festival, will be hosting the Port Warwick Jazz on the Square concert series starting Sunday, September 5 from 3-6 p.m. and continuing throughout the month.

The concerts will be held on Styron Square in Port Warwick, and they are free and open to the public.

Port Warwick Jazz on the Square is presented by GOODVIBES Concert Hall and Event Venue and will feature some of the best local jazz music in Hampton Roads. While you're listening to the sounds of this uniquely American artform, you can get your COVID-19 shot.

The schedule for the concert series is as follows:

September 5 – Matt Lockhart Band featuring Grammy-nominated Jazz Bassist Elias Bailey

September 12 – Tim Lett Quartet

September 19 – Jennifer Gammill Quartet

September 26 – Liz Terrell Quartet

Port Warwick has partnered with Southeastern Virginia Health System (SEVHS) to be on site with their mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic to administer the Moderna vaccine to anyone age 18 and older.

While attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages, food trucks will be on hand. No tents are allowed.

Click here for our full COVID vaccination guide.