Portsmouth business owner runs for cover while bullets fly in Cradock shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Kisha Brown knows it was a close call.

"This bullet is still inside. This bullet went straight to the back and it's lodged in the back door," Brown told News 3, pointing to the bullet hole in the window of her business, The Dreadlock Spot.

Bullets hit the Spot on Wednesday afternoon when a man was shot in Afton Square in the Cradock neighborhood of Portsmouth. The front door of the business is shattered in addition to the hole in the window.

Brown said she heard the bullets and then ran to the back of the store for cover.

"I didn't think it was real. It sounded like somebody had an issue with their car. Then, it sounded like faint gunshots, and then it sounded like all-out war," Brown said.

Moments later she heard the front door of the business open and the man who'd been shot walked in.

"He said he'd gotten shot. He was leaking blood everywhere. He went to the back and then he just collapsed," she said.

Next, paramedics arrived and took the man to the hospital with serious injuries.

