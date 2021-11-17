Big H.O.M.I.E.S curbing teen gun violence by bringing positivity into high-crime neighborhoods

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Jakari Wilson, 17, is all too familiar with the seemingly endless gun violence in the projects of Swanson Homes and its surrounding neighborhoods.

“It’s crazy,” said Wilson. “You literally have to watch your every surrounding.”

Back in September in the Swanson Homes neighborhood, surveillance video caught a disturbing scene. Three men are shown shooting at two others out of the roof of an SUV. Police are still looking for those suspects.

The uneasiness of it all is taking a toll on the Portsmouth teen. He said he lost his friend, Zay, in a senseless shooting a couple months ago.

“We all went to school together, and when I found out, that hurt me,” Wilson said. “We was always hanging out, going to the rec center, playing basketball. Just being boys, really. When I found that out, it really bothered me because you don't know when it’s going to be your last.”

The heavy emotional load that many teens carry is something Big H.O.M.I.E.S Community Outreach is trying to chip away at.

The grassroots group has teamed up with the city to take the kids out of their high-crime neighborhoods and give them a different experience, even if just for a few hours.

Big H.O.M.I.E.S recently brought dozens of kids from two rival communities – Swanson Homes and Dale Homes – to a Norfolk State football game.

“Some of the kids don’t see anything outside of what they see out here,” said Big H.O.M.I.E.S Community Outreach President Eugene Swinson. “For us, it’s more positive influences, more positive people, more positive experiences.”

