Slow business for small businesses in Portsmouth after snowstorm

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - This weekend's snowstorm impacted many businesses in Downtown Portsmouth and along High Street, with many people staying inside and staying warm.

Friday's snowstorm comes as the latest in back-to-back wintry weather two weekends in a row.

A few business owners say business has been slow all day Saturday because of the weather.

"I’m out today hoping that maybe someone will have the nerve to want to venture out and do some shopping. Every little bit counts," Kenneth Crowder, the owner of Sole Right Menswear, said.

Crowder says he hasn't seen many drivers out in Downtown Portsmouth all day.

"Last night and last weekend we’ve had it. It hurts our business on the weekend. I wish it would snow Monday and Tuesdays - it would help us out a lot. We had a really good dinner business last night. Then, around 8 o'clock, it kind of slowed down. People started heading home when they saw the snow flurries. Today’s been a little slow, but it’s cold," Curtis Lyons, the owner of Roger Brown’s Sports Bar, said.

Both business owners say they look forward to more people venturing out once the snow melts.

