Portsmouth businesses see opportunity in Restaurant Week, new casino's opening

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A fresh start in a new year is a lot easier with a week of opportunity like the one happening in Portsmouth.

January 21-28 is Portsmouth Restaurant Week, featuring 19 restaurants across the city. Businesses offer a multi-course meal at a fixed cost; $10-15 for lunch and $25-35 for dinner.

It's a chance for customers to save money at one of their favorites or a place they haven't tried.

For businesses like Roger Brown's Restaurant and Sports Bar on High Street, it's an opportunity to bring people in during a time when they typically eat out less.

"We had a lot of business last night," Owner Curtis Lyons told News 3 of the first night of Restaurant Week. "I think it’s a great time to bring people to Portsmouth to try some of our restaurants.”

Of course, airing the NFL playoffs helps, but so does the massive development opening its doors a few exits down the interstate.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth's Grand Opening is scheduled for Monday. It's the first operating casino in Hampton Roads and Lyons sees the potential.

“That’s gonna bring people from all over Virginia and North Carolina to come to Portsmouth and we’re just excited about 2023 and what the city can do," he said.

Click HERE for a full list of restaurants participating in Portsmouth Restaurant Week.