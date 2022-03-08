Watch
News

Actions

Portsmouth city leaders fighting crime by bringing positivity to teens

crime
antoinette delbel
crime
Posted at 11:17 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 23:17:58-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Violent crimes in the City of Portsmouth are up 56% this year compared to this same time last year.

It's a problem the city has been trying to solve for months now, but there are ways to get through to young people that can't be measured and make a difference.

One-on-one meetings are what Mayor Shannon Glover said will have a lasting, positive impact on teens.

Kayron Cannon, 14, came to the Boys and Girls Club on Portsmouth Boulevard for the first time Monday.

“Thank him for coming, for rushing here for me, because he had a meeting and he came here for me,” said Cannon. “Very thoughtful.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories