Portsmouth city leaders fighting crime by bringing positivity to teens

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Violent crimes in the City of Portsmouth are up 56% this year compared to this same time last year.

It's a problem the city has been trying to solve for months now, but there are ways to get through to young people that can't be measured and make a difference.

One-on-one meetings are what Mayor Shannon Glover said will have a lasting, positive impact on teens.

Kayron Cannon, 14, came to the Boys and Girls Club on Portsmouth Boulevard for the first time Monday.

“Thank him for coming, for rushing here for me, because he had a meeting and he came here for me,” said Cannon. “Very thoughtful.”