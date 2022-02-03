Portsmouth Police direct resources to address gun violence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The police department is redirecting resources to address gun violence, Mayor Shannon Golver tells News 3.

Units, including traffic enforcement, can be used to try and stop gun violence, Glover said, adding that there is no timetable on how long the measures would last.

This week the city has seen two shootings involving multiple victims, including a double shooting that left a man dead and a triple shooting that claimed the life of a teenager.

The city ended 2021 with 35 homicides, the highest number in years.

The city is also considering using the ShotSpotter technology to help address the gun violence problem in the city.

"Gun violence is unacceptable and stopping it is our number one priority," said Glover. "We have to hold individuals accountable for their actions."