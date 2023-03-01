Portsmouth 'Coffee with a Cop' connects community with local law enforcement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — In an effort to engage the community, the Portsmouth Police Department invited the community to join them for a coffee and chat Tuesday morning.

The public was invited to the Wendy's on London Boulevard.

Those who took part in the event received free coffee and a chance to chat with officers about some of their concerns.

Local Law Enforcement told News 3, these type of chats allow the public to come and have open conversations about ways they can improve the community.

Portsmouth Police Department Captain Rich Springer tells News 3, these type of conversations help bring the community and law officers closer than ever.

"It just builds that relationship that is absolutely essential for us to be able to do the best job that we can, the police departments need the citizens to work with them," said Captain Rich Springer. "It is not an 'us versus them' mentality. It is why we are doing this together and trying to make the city and the community safer."

Coffee with a Cop occurs once a month at different businesses and in various neighborhoods across Hampton Roads.