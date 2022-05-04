Portsmouth commissioner of the revenue to hold drive-thru personal property tax appeal event May 14

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Attention, Portsmouth taxpayers! The city's commissioner of the revenue, Franklin D. Edmonson, will hold a personal property tax appeals event on Saturday, May 14.

And the best part is that you don't even have to get out of your car! The drive-thru event will be held at 200 County Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"The increases in automotive values that you have observed in our guide are simply a reflection of the price increases that we at J.D. Power have observed in the U.S. automotive market. This dramatic increase in automotive values has been caused in part by, but not limited to, supply chain issues, the global computer chip shortage and reduced used vehicle supply/volume," the National Automobile Dealers Association said in February.

A few months ago, News 3 reported that commissioners of revenue around Hampton Roads warned that residents could see a spike in their personal property taxes this year.

Edmondson told us that the City of Portsmouth's expected property increase for vehicles is around 35%, but that number could be higher or lower.