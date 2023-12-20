PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Giving people a second chance, that was the message in a panel discussion hosted by the Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney, Stephanie Morales, for people who were incarcerated.

Morales says her message is giving a second chance to felons through her program Ctrl+Alt+Del.

A second chance is something Ronald Davis says freed him after he was sentenced to 80 years for a string of armed robberies he committed as a teenager.

Investigations Portsmouth man serving 80 years for robbery he committed in high school set free Jessica Larché

"If you deserve a second chance, you should get a second chance," Ronald Davis said. "I was 18 when I committed the crimes. I’m not that same person I was 26 years ago."

Ronald Davis, now 44 years old was released from prison two weeks ago after serving 26 years in prison for robberies he committed when he was younger. Former Governor Ralph Northam pardoned Davis.

Investigations Gov. Northam pardons Portsmouth man sentenced to die in prison for robbery Jessica Larché

Davis says he considers 80 years: "Extremely excessive."

In a panel discussion, Morales spoke to formerly incarcerated people about second chances and resources, such as restoring rights and criminal justice reform.

Stefan Grimsley Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney gives resources to felons re-entering society

"People always like to tell me as a prosecutor, do you want to be a social worker or a prosecutor? Morales said. "As soon as I got elected, I wanted to establish programming that impacts re-entry."

According to the National Institute of Justice, Black men are incarcerated at a higher rate than White men.

Investigations Portsmouth man says his sentence for robbery highlights disparities Jessica Larché

"We know there is a problem with disproportionate sentencing," Morales said. "We know that mass incarceration primarily impacts communities of color."

As Portsmouth’s top prosecutor, here’s what Morales says she’s doing to address harsh sentencing:

"We make sure we do every thing in our power to be fair," Morales said. "But also when it’s time for sentencing, we argue for what’s appropriate."

For resources for formerly convicted individuals who are re-entering society, click here