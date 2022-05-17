Portsmouth detectives looking for person of interest, suspect vehicle in deadly Oct. 2021 shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth detectives are looking for a woman they've identified as a person of interest in an Oct. 2021 shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead and another teenager injured.

Emanuella Holmes is now considered a person of interest in the South Street homicide that happened on Oct. 1, 2021.

Portsmouth Police Department Emanuella Holmes

The shooting happened near the 1800 block of South Street at 10:57 p.m. on the night of the incident.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment for a critical gunshot wound.

The other victim, a second 16-year-old boy, was fatally shot.

In addition to seeking Holmes' whereabouts, detectives are also still looking for the suspect vehicle they identified months ago. They said it appears to be a black Lincoln SUV from 2011–2014 and could be the MKC or MKX. The vehicle does appear to have Virginia tags and blue LED headlights.

Portsmouth Police Department

If you have seen Holmes or the vehicle in question, you are asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

