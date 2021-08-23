Portsmouth Detectives search for vehicle involved in recent shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Detectives are looking for a vehicle that is connected to a recent shooting.

On Friday, around 4:13 p.m., officials say that a 20-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and crashed his vehicle near the 2200 block of Frederick Boulevard.

Detectives say they are looking for a suspect vehicle that had three armed people in it at the time of the shooting. The vehicle appears to be a white four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan.

Anyone who has information about the suspect vehicle or the crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or via the Crime Line Website. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

