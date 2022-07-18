PORTSMOUTH V.a – The Portsmouth DMV Customer Service Center (CSC) will close temporarily for an interior renovation Saturday July 23, 2022.

During the process of the renovation, customers have access to many alternative, convenient service options to conduct business with DMV.

Renovations to the Portsmouth CSC include a new counter top designed to improve fast and efficient customer flow, increased customer service windows, fresh paint, and parking lot paving.

The Portsmouth CSC is scheduled to reopen Monday, August 22.

If people need to be serviced in person, they can make an appointment to visit other CSC locations between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

These alternative local CSC locations include the Norfolk/Widgeon Road, Norfolk/Military Circle, and Hampton DMV offices.

For vehicle-related transactions, such as registration renewals, titles, license plates, and decals, customers can visit a partner DMV Select location including the Portsmouth DMV Select and the Norfolk DMV Select.

Customers may also visit any mobile DMV Connect visits between the hours of 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

July 25-26 – Portsmouth DMV Select Office

August 8-11 – Portsmouth DMV Select Office

August 16-17 – Smithfield Community Center

A list of locations can be found here.