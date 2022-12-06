Portsmouth educators to show off art skills in district's first exhibition event

PORTSMOUTH Va. — Teachers in Portsmouth are stepping out of the classroom and unlocking their artistic freedom for the school district's first art exhibition.

It's happening Dec. 9 at The Book Club on High Street. It showcases art from 27 teachers from elementary, middle, and high schools across the district. Portsmouth students will also be on hand to perform some holiday music.

Senior art supervisor April Taylor Martin said last summer when she initiated the art exhibition, there were only a few teachers who participated. This year she set some high expectations for teachers, and their skills speak for themselves.

"When the students see their teachers participating in that professional life, I think it will inspire them to say 'hey this is something I can do too," Martin said.

Martin mentioned the teachers work hard to instill creativity in Portsmouth students daily, so what better way to highlight that creativity than in an art exhibition?

“It’s only right that we also celebrate our teaching professionals and highlight the skills that they are transferring to our students every day,” said Martin.

The free art exhibition will be on display until Jan. 26.

For more information about the art exhibition and the teachers who have their work displayed, click here.

