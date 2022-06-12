Portsmouth holds gun buyback event amid recent uptick in gun violence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Amid recent gun violence, Portsmouth is holding a gun buyback event to try to reduce the number of weapons on the street.

The event is being held by the Hampton Roads Black Caucus.

On June 25, the organization is holding the gun buyback event from noon to 3 p.m., at the First Corinthians Baptist Church.

Residents are able to hand over a gun and receive money or a gift card in return, with no questions asked

Organizers say there will be light refreshments.

Strong Arm Gun Club will also be there to answer residents' gun questions.

This event comes amid recent gun violence that has plagued the city. Beginning the week of June 20, 2022 Virginia State Police will be assisting the City of Portsmouth against crime.

