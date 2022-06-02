Portsmouth interim deputy city manager resigns

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The City of Portsmouth's interim deputy city manager has resigned, a city spokesperson confirmed to News 3 Thursday.

Robert Moore resigned on June 1. His resignation is effective immediately.

Moore is also the economic director for the city.

The spokesperson said Moore was hired with the city in September 2016, then was promoted to economic development director. He became the city's interim deputy city manager in August 2021.

Moore was not presiding as the economic development director at the time of his resignation.

While the spokesperson could not provide many details, they said the city wishes Moore well in his endeavors.

This comes a week after Angel Jones was ousted as city manager in a heated city council meeting.

This is a developing story.

