Portsmouth JV Basketball coach posed as player: School system

SUFFOLK, Va. - A JV assistant basketball coach posed as a player and played in a game earlier this month, the school system confirms to News 3.

The game was played on Jan. 21 against Nansemond River High in Suffolk. The school system says no Churchland administrators were in attendance for the game.

The school system was notified last week and since then the assistant coach, Arlisha Boykins, is no longer an employee of the school system.

Following the report, school administrators met with members of both the JV and Varsity teams. During the meeting, players of both teams said they did not want to continue the season.

