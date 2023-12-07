Portsmouth man found guilty of stabbing, killing woman with scissors in 2022: Commonwealth Attorney's Office

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth jury found Brandon Jones guilty of voluntary manslaughter in connection to the killing of 23-year-old Toni Leanna Goddard last year.

On June 8, 2022, Jones picked up Goddard from the Prentis Park section of the city and brought her to his home, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. There, the two started to fight.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says that Goddard threw a porcelain statue at Jones then grabbed a pair of scissors. Attorneys then say that Jones grabbed the scissors from Goddard and stabbed her multiple times, killing her.

Jones took the body from his house and disposed it around Campostella Road and I-264 in Norfolk.

Jones is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 14, 2024, and faces up to 10 years in prison.