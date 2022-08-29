Portsmouth man sentenced to life plus 15 years for 2020 deadly shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta

ATLANTA - A Portsmouth man has been sentenced for the 2020 shooting and killing of a 7-year-old girl at a mall in Atlanta.

On Monday, a Georgia judge sentenced Daquan Reed to life in prison with parole, plus an additional 15 years.

Earlier this month, Reed was found guilty of all charges, including felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

7-year-old Kennedy Maxie was riding in the car with her family after a day of Christmas shopping in 2020 when shots rang out. A bullet pierced their car and hit Kennedy, and she died at the hospital a few days later.

Prosecutors said Reed was enraged after he was robbed of his cell phone and money outside the mall, and he picked up a pistol and fired it from his vehicle.

Reed previously served three months in jail and probation for his role in the 2019 shooting that happened inside Norfolk's MacArthur Center Mall.