Portsmouth Mercy Chefs responding in Arkansas after tornadoes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization that serves chef-prepared meals in national emergencies, is deploying to Arkansas following the devastating and deadly tornadoes.

According to a release, Mercy Chefs plans to serve meals and water from New Life Church - Greater Little Rock, in North Little Rock. The organization says the nonprofit has the capacity to serve thousands of meals each day.

The Mercy Chefs team will be traveling to the area with a mobile kitchen, refrigerated truck and other supporting vehicles. The team will also be delivering meals to impacted individuals in the area.

"The tornado that ripped through Little Rock has left a trail of devastation and heartache in its wake," said Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs. "We understand the devastating impact a natural disaster of this scale can have on a community and we are committed to serving those in need during this difficult time. Our team is ready to respond to the developing needs of those displaced from this storm, and provide a helping hand, a hot meal and hope to those who have lost so much."

The release also says Mercy Chefs responded to Rolling Fork, Mississippi last weekend after tornadoes devastated the area.