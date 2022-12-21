Watch Now
Portsmouth mother charged in death of her 5-year-old son after she brought him to hospital

Posted at 9:46 AM, Dec 21, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A mother was arrested and charged following the death of her 5-year-old boy.

On December 19, Portsmouth Police responded to an area hospital for the report of a 5-year-old boy that was brought in by his mother, 31-year-old Kara M. Faulkner.

Police say the child was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police then began an investigation at the crime scene of the 3800 block of Turnpike Road.

Following the investigation, police charged Faulkner with contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Child Neglect, Child Cruelty, Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance, as well as 2nd Degree Murder and Concealing/Moving a Corpse.

Faulkner is currently in the custody of the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident are urged to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

News 3 is working to learn more details and will update this story.

