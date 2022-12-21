Families of I-64 bus crash victims still looking for answers, frustrated with the communication process

NORFOLK, Va. — Family members are looking for answers more than four days after a crash between a bus and semi on I-64 killed three people. The victims were identified as Xzavier Raquan Evans, 25, of Norfolk; Jontae Kaalib Russel, 21, of Norfolk; and Montia Bouie, 19, of Chesapeake.

Loved ones said Evans had a dream to make it big in the music industry. His older brother and biggest fan, Daqwone Hill, said he had what it takes.

"All my brother wanted was an opportunity," Hill said. "My last words to him, 'keep soaring, this is only the beginning,' and when I think about it, it was the beginning, but it was also the end."

Hill said it's been both heartbreaking and very frustrating. According to his family, a lack of communication hasn't helped the healing process.

A recent report from the Virginia State Police said that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, but it doesn't go into detail.

"We haven't heard anything about a toxicology report, we haven't heard that a breathalyzer was done," said Hill.

Hill said that little bit of information has created a lot of questions.

"It's all so misleading," he said. "Police say there was alcohol involved and speed was a factor, but you do not put blame on who the alcohol is involved with and who was speeding."

The report also shows another report will be released once charges have been placed. Hill said that information was never personally given to them by police.

Instead, the family said they found out through news outlets.

"We have none of that information and it is absolutely frustrating and it's not matching up with the eyewitness statements," said Hill.

Erik Porcaro, a personal injury attorney is representing some of the survivors of the crash. He told News 3 that the family isn't intentionally being left out of the loop.

"There's twenty-plus individuals impacted by this horrific wreck it will take the Virginia State Police along with other entities time to get to those individuals," Porcaro said. "We are only four days out from the accident now I expect that they'll be in touch with them prior to the holidays."

While other family members are finding peace and joy in the holiday season, Hill said what will bring his loved ones peace are answers to their questions as they lay to rest their rising star.

News 3 reached out to some of the eyewitnesses on the party bus the night of the crash. Some of them say they aren't ready to talk just yet because they are still in the hospital.

