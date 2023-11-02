Portsmouth native, rapper Missy Elliott stars alongside Mean Girls cast in new Walmart commercial

Missy Elliott acts as a teacher in a new Walmart commercial that doubles as a Mean Girls cast reunion.

In the commercial, the characters from Mean Girls are moms searching for the best Black Friday Deals.

Lindsey Lohan narrates the ad similar to her narration in the iconic film, saying "On Wednesday, we still wear pink, but now, we shop Walmart Black Friday Deals."

Portsmouth Missy Elliott donates $50,000 to Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority Julia Varnier

Missy Elliott appears as a gym teacher, going over the benefits of Walmart+ and Black Friday deals.

Lohan's character, Cady Heron, acts as a high school guidance counselor.

Notably, Amanda Seyfied, Lacey Chabert and Daniel Franzese also reprise their roles.