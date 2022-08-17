Portsmouth Police arrest 1, charge 2 men with first degree murder in February homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that took place on February 2, 2022.

Portsmouth Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Special Investigations Unit, and SWAT Unit arrested 32-year-old Demonte Rayshawn Worrell. According to authorities, Worrell and 28-year-old Marcellus Tyrell Epps have been charged for the murder of David Branch.

Detectives were searching for Worrell for months before his arrest. Worrell is charged with First Degree Murder, two counts of Use of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, two counts of Attempted Robbery, and Firearm by Violent Felon.

Epps is charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, two counts of Use of a Firearm, and seven additional felony warrants.

