Portsmouth Police arrest 2, still searching for 2 others in connection to string of carjackings involving ride share, delivery drivers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Detectives have arrested two suspects and are searching for two others in connection to a string of carjackings.

Police say all four suspects have been identified and charged in connection to all three carjackings.

The incidents happened near Peach Street, the intersection of High and Godwin Streets and Naval Avenue.

Police say all three victims were ride service and delivery drivers.

Police have arrested 19-year-old Xavier J. Woodhouse and have charged him with three counts of Carjacking, two counts of Conspiracy, and three counts of Use of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

18-year-old Takki R. Joyner has also been arrested and is charged with two counts of Carjacking, two counts of Conspiracy, and two counts of Use of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Two other men are still wanted by the police.

20-year-old Teon L. Wiggins and 18-year-old Ijai Sherrill are currently wanted for two counts of Carjacking, two counts of Conspiracy, and two counts of Use of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Police did not provide photo of Sherrill because the one on file was taken when he was a juvenile.

Virginia Beach Police Department assisted in apprehending Woodhouse and Joyner.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wiggins and Sherrill is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.

