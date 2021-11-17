Portsmouth Police arrest man that jumped off West Norfolk Bridge to evade arrest in October

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police have arrested a man that fled police in October by jumping off a bridge.

On Wednesday, just after 11 a.m., police received information that Alex Tew was near the 1200 block of Airline Boulevard. Units responded to the location and arrested him without incident.

Officials also recovered a stolen vehicle with firearms and other paraphernalia inside.

Tew was wanted for 19 felony charges in Portsmouth and felony probation violation from Chesapeake and domestic assault in Suffolk. Police say he was charged for several stolen vehicles, as well as drug and firearms possession.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on October 26 around 4:52 a.m., near the 3100 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. According to authorities, police were pursuing the stolen vehicle just before 5 a.m. and the pursuit ended around 5:26 a.m. when the car crashed on the bridge.

Two men were arrested at the scene. 26-year-old Alex Tew, fled from the vehicle and jumped off the West Norfolk Bridge into the Elizabeth River to evade arrest.