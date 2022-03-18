Portsmouth Police ask for public's help ahead of potential unlawful street racing this weekend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is asking residents to be vigilant this weekend, as they believe there may be unlawful street racing in the coming days throughout Hampton Roads.

If you see any suspicious activity on the roadways this weekend, including reckless driving and large gatherings of vehicles in the street, police ask that you call 911 immediately and provide any information you can.

The department will continue to have officers patrol the city actively looking for traffic violations.

Anyone who would like to leave an anonymous tip can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use the P3tips app.