Portsmouth police believe quadruple shooting on Commonwealth Ave is gang related

Posted at 6:48 PM, Nov 13, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police say they have reason to believe that a Saturday shooting on Commonwealth Avenue is gang related.

Around 11 p.m., police in the Westhaven Area responded to gunshots heard in the vicinity.

When officers arrived they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds, and transported them to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police say two of the victims are in stable condition, one victim has been released from the hospital, and a fourth victim remains in critical condition.

All victims were men between the ages of 18 and 21, according to Portsmouth police.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Portsmouth police ask that anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

