Portsmouth Police Chief responds to crowd doing burnouts in middle of busy street on New Year's Eve

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police Chief Renado Prince calls a large group gathering in the middle of High Street doing burnouts on New Year's Eve "unacceptable."

"It is a major concern for the city and myself for someone to stop up a major thoroughfare like this," he said. "It's a danger to the public, it's a danger to everyone else."

News 3 was reporting on the incident Wednesday when Prince happened to drive by. He came and talked with a reporter about what happened.

Video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Prince says a group from outside the city organized the event. Police were called shortly before midnight and responded within minutes.

"It's not acceptable. It's not something we want here. This is actually a danger to our public. There could've been anybody out here, and any time, they could've gotten killed," he said.

Police released a video of them dispersing the crowd.

