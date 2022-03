PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The PPD is investigating a gunshot shot wound incident that occurred late Wednesday night.

According to dispatch the call came in around 1:18 p.m. Reports say the incident happened near the 3300 block of Turnpike Road.

An adult male sustained a serious gunshot wound and is receiving treatment at a hospital. He is expected to recover.

This investigation is ongoing.

