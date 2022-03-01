Portsmouth city leaders using federal resources to crack down on crime

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The surge in gun violence in Portsmouth is prompting city leaders to take action. They’re holding a special meeting at City Hall Tuesday night to talk about the crime and how to curb it.

Last month alone, seven people were shot and killed in the city. Police say there has been a total of nine homicides since the start of the year.

The latest shooting happened on Sunday. A 71-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the murder of Crystal Jacobs, 37.

Three council members called to have the meeting. Council member Dr. Mark Whitaker said they’ll be talking about federal resources available to the city to help curb crime, including money and if certain agencies can help.

Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes told News 3 one of the main issues they’re facing is the lack of funding for grassroots organizations that he says are key to fighting crime.

In the past, the city has mentioned it’s working on a crime prevention plan to make neighborhoods safer. The police chief told News 3 he hopes to have that rolled out in April.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. News 3 will have updates later.