Portsmouth police looking for car connected to 16-year-old's homicide on Churchland Blvd.

Portsmouth Police Department
Posted at 9:04 PM, Aug 01, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are searching for a car in connection to a shooting on Churchland Boulevard that claimed the life of a 16-year-old over the weekend.

Police confirm teen boy who died in Portsmouth was shot on Churchland Blvd.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 6000 block on Saturday, police said.

Authorities said they are looking for a silver 2013 KIA RIO with Virginia tags PR8Y247.

Juvenile male killed in Portsmouth homicide on Churchland Boulevard: Police

Police urge those with information about this vehicle to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. People can also make an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

