PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police in Portsmouth say they need help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to a release, Jah-Que Newsome was last seen around 4 p.m. on Friday, November 4. He was spotted along Portsmouth Boulevard near Dahlia Street and hasn't been seen since.

Police say Newsome was wearing blue shorts and a multi-colored checkered shirt.

Anyone who has any information on where Newsome might be is asked to call Portsmouth Police at 757–393–5300 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.